Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones; 75% of the jet-powered drones destroyed

On the night of October 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 drones, more than a third of them jet-powered. A total of 97 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed, including 75% of the jet-powered drones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and where the attacks came from

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 29 (starting at 18:00 on October 28), the enemy attacked with 112 Shahed-type attack UAVs (40 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones launched from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo — Russia, and the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 97 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (30 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; approximately 7 attack UAVs remain in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Hits by the enemy’s means of air attack were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 5 locations.

Russia’s nighttime attacks on Ukraine: explosions in Kharkiv, strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region, and one person killed in Rivne region