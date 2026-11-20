Unidentified object fell in eastern Poland during Russia's attack on Ukraine - Tusk responded

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The failure of the NABU and SAPO heads to appear at the Temporary Special Commission meeting will look like an attempt to avoid answering questions or conceal certain circumstances, a lawyer says.

About 50 missiles simultaneously over Ukraine – Russia attacks the western regions; there are fatalities in Kyiv

Some trolleybuses were suspended and bus routes changed in Kyiv – the aftermath of the nighttime attack is paralyzing transport

The Russians damaged three bridges in Kyiv at once — traffic between the capital’s banks was restricted after missile strikes

After the destruction of the Crimean Bridge, the "Novorossiya" highway became even deadlier for the occupiers — ATESH

Russia was offered an energy truce for the entire winter – the "coalition of the willing" put forward a demand to the Kremlin

Russia may have secretly tested the "Sarmat" nuclear missile — satellite images reveal suspicious activity

Kyiv has already endured five waves of ballistic attacks – the Russians are striking infrastructure, and explosions are ringing out near bridges