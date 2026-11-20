Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration with an FPV drone
Kyiv • UNN
The FPV drone struck the wall of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration at the level of the seventh floor. No people were injured, and there is no fire.
Russia attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration building in the center of Zaporizhzhia with a drone. This was reported by acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin on the morning of November 20, UNN writes.
The Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration building in the very center of the city with an FPV drone. The enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck the wall at the level of the seventh floor. Fortunately, no one was injured. There is no fire
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