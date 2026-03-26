Russia attacked railway and sea terminal with port infrastructure - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia attacked railway and port infrastructure with a sea terminal overnight, reported Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Tonight, Russia once again attacked Ukraine's railway and port infrastructure. - Kuleba wrote.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister:

"In Kirovohrad region, UAVs attacked a locomotive maintenance point. Several locomotives were damaged";

"In the south of Ukraine, hits were recorded on warehouse premises and berths, buildings of port operators and the sea terminal were damaged."

"Fortunately, no one was injured during these attacks. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences and restore operations," he said.

Power outages and one injured person in Odesa region due to Russian night attack