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Trilateral talks involving delegations from Russia, the United States and Ukraine have begun in Abu Dhabi, Russian media reported on November 10, UNN writes.

Details

"Trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine have begun in Abu Dhabi," a source told Russian media.

Addendum

The Ukrainian delegation began work in Abu Dhabi on November 10, where trilateral peace talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia will take place. The Ukrainian negotiators have already met with representatives of Europe and NATO, whom the American side was expected to join, said a member of the Ukrainian delegation, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Umerov said Ukraine's key priorities are ending the hostilities, reliable postwar security guarantees, Ukraine's economic recovery and development, as well as humanitarian steps. And the Ukrainian delegation is working to make maximum progress on these issues and bring peace closer.

Russia believes that the main focus of the new peace talks on Russia's war against Ukraine, which will begin in Abu Dhabi on November 10, will be an attempt to "develop the key elements of a new postwar security system for Europe," a source in the Russian delegation indicated .