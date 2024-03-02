"Russia acts every time the West fails to act": Kuleba addresses partners after devastating night attack by Russia

For every undelivered air defense platform, for every missile taken out of Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia is paying the price. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reacting to Russia's nightly attacks on Ukraine and calling on Western partners to ban exports outside Europe "right now," UNN reports.

Details

"Another devastating Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv, Odesa, and the Sumy region. In Odesa, a residential building was hit. As of now, two people are reported killed and eight injured, including a child," Kuleba told on X.

Russia acts every time the West fails to act. For every word uttered to explain why something cannot be done for Ukraine, Russia takes a real human life. For every undelivered air defense platform, Russia responds with hundreds of missiles and drones attacking cities in Ukraine. For every round exported from Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia grabs another square meter of European land - Kuleba emphasized.

He called on the West to take a number of steps.

"Invest in production, purchase, and ban exports outside of Europe now. The goal is not to act "as long as it takes" but "as quick and as much as it takes". Deliver!" - emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

