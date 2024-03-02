"Russia acts every time the West fails to act": Kuleba addresses partners after devastating night attack by Russia

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19078 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 63668 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 220256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178570 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222783 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249634 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155466 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371713 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 19243 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 63668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 220256 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178153 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 196592 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12679 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21485 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21973 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41326 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 49037 views
"Russia acts every time the West fails to act": Kuleba addresses partners after devastating night attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 99973 views

Russia's nightly attacks on Ukrainian cities forced the foreign minister to appeal to Western partners for weapons.

"Russia acts every time the West fails to act": Kuleba addresses partners after devastating night attack by Russia

For every undelivered air defense platform, for every missile taken out of Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia is paying the price. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, reacting to Russia's nightly attacks on Ukraine and calling on Western partners to ban exports outside Europe "right now," UNN reports.

Details

"Another devastating Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv, Odesa, and the Sumy region. In Odesa, a residential building was hit. As of now, two people are reported killed and eight injured, including a child," Kuleba told on X.

Russia acts every time the West fails to act. For every word uttered to explain why something cannot be done for Ukraine, Russia takes a real human life. For every undelivered air defense platform, Russia responds with hundreds of missiles and drones attacking cities in Ukraine. For every round exported from Europe instead of being sent to Ukraine, Russia grabs another square meter of European land

- Kuleba emphasized.

He called on the West to take a number of steps.

"Invest in production, purchase, and ban exports outside of Europe now. The goal is not to act "as long as it takes" but "as quick and as much as it takes". Deliver!" - emphasized the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

"We need more air defense from our partners": Zelensky shows footage of the aftermath of Russia's night attack02.03.24, 09:25 • 33229 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Europe
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv
