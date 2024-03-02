$41.340.03
"We need more air defense from our partners": Zelensky shows footage of the aftermath of Russia's night attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33229 views

Zelenskiy responded to the overnight Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities, showing video of the damage and calling on partners to provide more air defense systems to protect civilians from further terror.

"We need more air defense from our partners": Zelensky shows footage of the aftermath of Russia's night attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack by Russian troops by showing a video of the attack and pointing out that Ukraine needs more air defense from its partners, UNN reports.

Russia continues to fight civilians. A night attack by the "Shahed": Kharkiv, Odesa, cities of Sumy region. One of the enemy drones hit a residential building in Odesa. 18 apartments were destroyed. So far, two people have been killed and eight others injured, including a child. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims

- Zelensky wrote on social media.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing. "All services are in place. All necessary assistance is provided to people. I am grateful to everyone involved!" the President emphasized.

We need more air defense from our partners. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian air shield to add protection for our people from Russian terror. More air defense systems, more missiles for air defense is what saves lives

- Zelensky said.

A man rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian drone in Odesa02.03.24, 08:45 • 33028 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa
Sums
Kharkiv
