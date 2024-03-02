A man rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian drone in Odesa

In Odesa, a man was pulled out of the rubble and is being examined by doctors. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers managed to get a man out of the rubble in Odesa.

At the time of the enemy drone attack, he was in the basement.

The man is conscious and is being examined by doctors.

The search and clearance of the rubble continues.

Recall

In the city of Odesa, russian terrorists destroyed a 9-story building. At least two people were killed and seven others were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch