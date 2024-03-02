A man rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian drone in Odesa

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 3550 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 14182 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 22397 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 165719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 165571 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 214366 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247718 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153503 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371252 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 148012 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 136135 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41951 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 59941 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 20066 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 14270 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 165815 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 137694 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 157106 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 149472 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 14263 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 15356 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 19298 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 21068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 43026 views
A man rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian drone in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33028 views

Rescuers have pulled a conscious man out of the rubble in Odesa. Doctors are examining him, and the search and dismantling of the rubble continues.

A man rescued from the rubble of a house destroyed by a russian drone in Odesa

In Odesa, a man was pulled out of the rubble and is being examined by doctors.  This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper, UNN reports. 

Details

Rescuers managed to get a man out of the rubble in Odesa.

At the time of the enemy drone attack, he was in the basement.

The man is conscious and is being examined by doctors.

The search and clearance of the rubble continues.

Recall

In the city of Odesa, russian terrorists destroyed a 9-story building. At least two people were killed and seven others were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Attack in Odesa: 2 people killed, 7 injured, 7 residents are not in touch02.03.24, 07:36 • 34873 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Odesa
