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Kyiv • UNN

 • 5946 views

198 Russian specialists were evacuated from the Iranian NPP in Bushehr after a deadly shelling. Buses are heading to Armenia due to the threat of a nuclear incident.

Rosatom announced the evacuation of 198 employees from the Bushehr NPP after the Israeli strike

The head of Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, announced that 198 employees are being evacuated from the Iranian nuclear power plant built by Russia, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Likhachev told reporters that this was the "main" and "largest wave of evacuation." He said it was planned and began on Saturday morning, shortly after an attack on the Bushehr NPP that killed a security guard, an Iranian citizen.

Buses with evacuated workers are heading to neighboring Armenia, Likhachev said, adding that Israel and the United States will be informed of their routes.

Russian media reported that Rosatom has already evacuated more than 400 employees from Bushehr.

Likhachev said that Saturday's attack was "effectively carried out on the physical security perimeter of the NPP" and that "the probability of damage, a possible nuclear incident, unfortunately, only increases every day."

Iran again reported a shell hit near the Bushehr NPP - IAEA04.04.26, 14:11 • 5588 views

Antonina Tumanova

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