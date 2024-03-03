Rocket attacks on Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk: number of wounded increased to six

The number of wounded civilians due to rocket attacks in Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region has increased to six. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Six people were wounded as a result of Russian shelling of Pokrovsk district - law enforcement officials said.

As clarified by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it became known about another wounded person in Pokrovsk, where Russians fired an Iskander-M missile at about 06:30.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Pokrovsk. Three people are currently known to be wounded. So far, police have documented more than 60 destructions. - the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry reminded that three more residents of Pokrovsk district were wounded in Myrnohrad. The occupiers hit the city with four S-300 missiles. As a result, three local residents were injured: two women aged 33 and 50, and a 37-year-old man.

Earlier, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office showed the city after rocket attacks and said that they had started investigating the attacks carried out by Russian troops on Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, which resulted in civilian casualties.