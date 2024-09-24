RMA emphasizes that the border with belarus in Zhytomyr region is securely protected

The border with belarus in the Zhytomyr region is securely protected. This was stated by the head of the Zhytomyr RMA Vitaliy Bunechko during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

In our turn, we have reliably protected the border with belarus. (...) We have seen the cunning of the belarusian deputy president, who sent tanks through belarus and part of Zhytomyr region was occupied. We have recovered, we have learned our lesson. I want to assure you that the border with the republic of belarus is securely protected - Bunechko said.

Recall

On September 24, the Air Force spotted a high-speed target crossing the border with belarus. According to public information, it could have been a belarusian Yak-130 training fighter jet that flew into Ukraine from the gomel region. However, later the Air Force reportedthat there was no border violation, but rather a radar jamming device.

There are currently no Russian units on the territory of Belarus - State Border Guard Service