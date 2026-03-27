Rising fuel and fertilizer prices do not threaten the spring sowing campaign - Ministry of Economy

Among the key challenges of the current spring sowing campaign are a significant increase in fuel costs, as well as a 30-35% rise in mineral fertilizer prices due to global market factors, but this does not jeopardize the sowing campaign, said Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy.

Two challenges have been added - the cost of fuel, (...) and accordingly, due to global events, mineral fertilizers, which are also actively used during the spring sowing campaign, have become quite significantly more expensive, by 30-35%. And so these are the two main challenges - Vysotsky said on Radio "Khartia".

This, according to him, as reported by the Ministry of Economy, "creates an additional financial burden on farmers, but does not jeopardize the campaign."

This will not stop the sowing campaign, it will take place - Vysotsky noted.

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Vysotsky emphasized: the state is making every effort and coordinating the situation to guarantee the availability of fuel and fertilizers for sowing.

In general, the spring sowing campaign, according to him, has already begun in 17 regions within the usual seasonal terms. Almost 200 thousand hectares have already been sown. The farms of the southern regions were the first to start sowing, traditionally sowing spring barley, peas, and oats.

According to him, this year's spring sowing will cover about 16 million hectares in total. Currently, its initial stage is not large-scale, which allows minimizing risks even in case of short-term cold snaps.

"The spring sowing campaign began on schedule and is proceeding according to farmers' plans. The initial stage traditionally covers crops resistant to weather fluctuations, so even possible frosts do not pose critical risks. As of today, we do not record force majeure factors that could significantly affect the pace of work," Vysotsky noted.

He also pointed to the security situation, especially in the frontline regions, where drones constantly pose a threat. Despite the risks, Ukrainian farmers continue to work, using all available tools for protection and cultivation of land. They involve the necessary electronic warfare equipment, other means of protection to sow every available piece of land and grow a new harvest.

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Regarding buckwheat prices

As the Deputy Minister noted, special attention this season is drawn to the situation on the buckwheat market, which is traditionally a socially important product for Ukrainians. The rise in retail prices, according to him, is primarily due to a decrease in production volumes last year and a seasonal reduction in stocks before the new harvest.

Buckwheat is a niche crop that has cyclicality. Once every five years, there is a decrease in production due to various factors, including natural and climatic ones. The price rises, and then production evens out, and the cost decreases.

"The rise in buckwheat prices is seasonal and cyclical. Due to a smaller harvest last year and limited import opportunities, stocks at the end of the marketing year are lower. At the same time, there is no physical shortage - the product is present on the market. We expect that with the new harvest, the situation will stabilize, and prices will level out," Vysotsky emphasized.

According to forecasts, in 2026, farmers will react to the price situation by increasing the area under buckwheat by 15-20%. It is expected that gross production will be close to the level of domestic consumption (approximately 95%), which will avoid a deficit in the market.

Thus, the current price increase is temporary and is part of the natural market cycle. After the new harvest arrives, the buckwheat market will return to a more balanced state.