Rheinmetall has launched the first satellite for military reconnaissance and air defense into orbit

German defense contractor Rheinmetall, together with Italian space company Argotec, has launched the first satellite as part of a strategic partnership. It is intended to collect intelligence on aerial threats and transmit information to air defense systems. This was stated in a Rheinmetall press release, reports UNN.

Details

The satellite was launched into orbit on October 1 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the U.S. Space Force’s Vandenberg base in California. Rheinmetall is developing this capability through its Italian subsidiary, Rheinmetall Italia S.p.A., as part of a broader expansion of its activities in the space sector.

Unlike traditional Earth-observation satellites, which are primarily intended for mapping or imaging the planet’s surface, this Rheinmetall program focuses on collecting intelligence relevant to the operation of air defense systems.

The satellite’s sensors are intended to detect ground-based indicators associated with the emergence of aerial threats. The resulting imagery and situational data are intended to provide early-warning information that defense and air defense systems will be able to use.

Rheinmetall says it will process the data collected using artificial intelligence before integrating it into existing national defense and air defense systems. The company plans to combine space-based surveillance with ground stations and tactical networks, connecting the various components through a command-and-control center.

This approach is intended to provide access to information obtained from orbit within existing defense networks, rather than turning the satellite into a standalone surveillance system.

The British Royal Air Force is creating its first space squadron to protect satellites from attacks