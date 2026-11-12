Returning to work after the war: what challenges veterans face and how to help them

The return of veterans to work requires not only the employee’s own readiness, but also proper preparation of employers and work teams, the creation of comfortable working conditions, and protection of labor rights. UNN asked psychologists what difficulties military personnel face after returning to civilian life and how trade unions can help them become part of the workforce again.

As explained by veteran and military psychologist Olha Evert, after service it can be difficult for a person to adapt to a civilian way of interacting, where they need to solve different tasks simultaneously, reach agreements, and take the interests of others into account.

Psychologist Oksana Homel also identifies internal tension, grieving losses, a sense of alienation, and the loss of a familiar social circle among the main challenges. At the same time, each veteran’s experience is individual, so universal rules of behavior should not be established, nor should identical reactions be expected from all military personnel.

How to prepare the workplace for a veteran’s return

One of the main principles of reintegration is to perceive a veteran first and foremost as a professional returning to their professional activity, rather than merely as a person with combat experience.

If the person is a manager, then a manager is returning to work—a manager who has certain combat experience. If the person is an engineer, then an engineer is returning. Military experience is part of their history, but it should not completely determine how colleagues perceive them. If we immediately single a person out from everyone else, this can create additional tension. Therefore, it is important for employers to ensure that the return takes place naturally, without excessive attention or artificially singling out the veteran among colleagues - Olha Evert noted.

She also said that the employer should discuss the conditions of the return with the employee in advance, including their readiness for a full workload and the possible need for a transitional period. For example, a colleague could be assigned to the veteran to help them learn about changes in work processes and gradually return to performing their duties.

It is also important to prepare the team: explain the general principles of adaptation, conduct training with the participation of a psychologist, and agree on rules of mutual respect. At the same time, there is no need to place excessive emphasis on the person’s military experience, ask about their service, or violate their personal boundaries.

What role can trade unions play in this process?

According to psychologists, trade union organizations can become involved in veterans’ reintegration even before they return to the workplace. First and foremost, this concerns protecting veterans’ labor rights.

In addition, according to Olha Evert, trade unions can develop new competencies and adapt their work to veterans’ needs—for example, by supporting employees, helping with communication with employers, and preparing work teams.

Trade unions could also develop this area. To do so, they need a better understanding of the specific features of combat experience, veterans’ needs, and the typical difficulties that arise when returning to civilian life and the workforce. For example, a trade union could have a specialist on its staff who possesses the relevant knowledge and can conduct psychoeducational sessions at enterprises. This would make it possible to avoid having to seek external trainers or psychologists each time and instead work systematically with different teams, preparing them for the return of colleagues from military service - the expert believes.

Another important area, according to psychologists, is representing the veteran’s interests in interactions with the employer. Trade unions can help coordinate schedules and workloads, discuss necessary changes to working conditions, support the employee during the transitional period, and respond to possible violations of their labor rights.

In addition, trade unions can help prevent the stigmatization of veterans and foster a culture of mutual respect within work teams.

It is also important that, at the veteran’s own request, trade union representatives be able to support them during the transitional period, help establish communication with the employer, and provide guidance on labor rights - explains Olha Evert.

Psychologist Oksana Homel also emphasized the importance of prior agreements with the veteran himself: it is necessary to find out what support he needs, how to organize his return, and what information about his experience can be shared with colleagues.

We remind you

Earlier, Serhii Byzov, Head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, emphasized that veterans’ return to working life requires systemic support—from rehabilitation and psychological recovery to employment, workplace adaptation, and protection of labor rights. According to him, trade unions can help veterans interact with employers, promote the creation of proper working conditions, and represent employees’ interests if problems arise. Serhii Byzov also stressed the importance of preparing work teams for the return of veterans.

Trade unions are working to expand rehabilitation opportunities for veterans — FPU Chairman Byzov