Responsible for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine: Russian General Baranov was informed of suspicion

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17690 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90688 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142065 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241753 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172411 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164036 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220863 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46945 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65935 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108256 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37346 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70009 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241753 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220863 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233302 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220370 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 17690 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18352 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24627 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108256 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111973 views
Responsible for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine: Russian General Baranov was informed of suspicion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31006 views

The SBU has collected evidence against Russian Major General Robert Baranov, whose unit is responsible for programming the trajectories of missiles aimed at civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, which has killed at least 520 children since the full-scale invasion.

The Security Service has collected evidence against Russian Major General Robert Baranov, head of the main computing center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, the defendant's unit is responsible for the accuracy of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, Baranov's subordinates are engaged in programming the trajectories of Cruise and ballistic missiles to avoid the range of our air defense, and also indicate specific targets that should be hit by missile weapons.

First of all, we are talking about targeting Kalibr, X-101/555 cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles.

According to the case file, the enemy clearly understands that it Programs a significant part of Russian weapons for fire damage to the peaceful, civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

When preparing air strikes on our country, Baranov's unit compares the coordinates of targets received from the command of the General Staff of the Russian Federation with the locations of civilian objects on terrain maps.

SBU drones " extinguished "the Russian Nebo IED radar station worth дол 100 million in Crimea-source31.05.24, 12:25 • 21192 views

Thus, the rashists deliberately hit Ukrainian peaceful targets.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, at least 520 children have been killed, including by missiles programmed to destroy civilian infrastructure.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Baranov in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

In addition, the SBU identified 30 of his subordinates who are directly involved in the commission of crimes against our state.

The materials collected by the security service will be used in the investigation of Russian war crimes by prosecutors of the International Criminal Court.

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising