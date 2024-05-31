Responsible for missile strikes on civilian infrastructure of Ukraine: Russian General Baranov was informed of suspicion

The Security Service has collected evidence against Russian Major General Robert Baranov, head of the main computing center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. According to the investigation, the defendant's unit is responsible for the accuracy of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, reports UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, Baranov's subordinates are engaged in programming the trajectories of Cruise and ballistic missiles to avoid the range of our air defense, and also indicate specific targets that should be hit by missile weapons.

First of all, we are talking about targeting Kalibr, X-101/555 cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles.

According to the case file, the enemy clearly understands that it Programs a significant part of Russian weapons for fire damage to the peaceful, civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

When preparing air strikes on our country, Baranov's unit compares the coordinates of targets received from the command of the General Staff of the Russian Federation with the locations of civilian objects on terrain maps.

SBU drones " extinguished "the Russian Nebo IED radar station worth дол 100 million in Crimea-source

Thus, the rashists deliberately hit Ukrainian peaceful targets.

Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, at least 520 children have been killed, including by missiles programmed to destroy civilian infrastructure.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed Baranov in absentia of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder).

In addition, the SBU identified 30 of his subordinates who are directly involved in the commission of crimes against our state.

The materials collected by the security service will be used in the investigation of Russian war crimes by prosecutors of the International Criminal Court.