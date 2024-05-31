SBU drones " extinguished "the Russian Nebo IED radar station worth дол 100 million in Crimea-source

In the occupied Crimea, SBU drones hit the Russian Nebo-IED long-range radar detection system worth about 1 100 million. dol. This was reported to the journalist UNN by its own sources.

On the night of May 29-30, Russians had one less complex of long-range radar detection "Nebo-IED" worth about 1 100 million - said the interlocutor.

According to sources, he was hit by drones, which are the own development of military counterintelligence officers of the SBU.

The source noted that this radar near Armyansk controlled a 380 km section of the front, providing protection for enemy objects on the territory of Crimea.

According to the source, after the attack of the SBU drones, space intelligence tools recorded the shutdown of radar radiation and no longer recorded it.

This special operation of the SBU made the Russian air defense system "blind" in a significant sector of the front.

Sources UNN reported details about the damage in the Krasnodar Territory. A multi-day operation to destroy Logistics, which ensures the life of Russian troops in Crimea, was conducted by the Defense Forces together with the SBU.