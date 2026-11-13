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Stricter liability is needed for evading military service and for unauthorized absence from a military unit — Koretskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The Ministry of Defense is finalizing a draft law to strengthen liability for evading service and unauthorized absence from a military unit. The government is also preparing new mobilization rules.

Stricter liability is needed for evading military service and for unauthorized absence from a military unit — Koretskyi

The Ministry of Defense is finalizing a bill to strengthen liability for evading military service and for unauthorized absence from a military unit. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this during Question Time with the Government in the Verkhovna Rada on November 13, UNN reports.

Details

There has long been a bill in parliament… the government is currently working on it, and the Ministry of Defense is finalizing it directly together with members of parliament. It is absolutely necessary to strengthen liability for evading military service and for unauthorized absence

Koretskyi said.

Another area the government is working on involves introducing new mobilization rules, which the prime minister called a kind of social contract.

All these measures are aimed at one thing — the soldiers who have been fighting for five years must have a clear understanding of when they will be able to receive rotation and return home. Unfortunately, there are those who have been killed and wounded, and new soldiers must take their places

Koretskyi added.

We remind you

A bill on the terms of military service has already been prepared in several versions by the Ministry of Defense. Work is currently underway within the government on which document will be adopted.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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