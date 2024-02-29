$41.340.03
Rescuers evacuate 5 people from a fire in the corridor of the 14th floor of a residential building in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42928 views

A fire broke out in the corridor of the 14th floor of an apartment building in Kyiv, causing rescuers to evacuate 5 residents, none of whom were injured.

Rescuers evacuate 5 people from a fire in the corridor of the 14th floor of a residential building in Kyiv

Today, a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Kyiv. Rescuers evacuated 5 people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening, around 9 p.m., a fire broke out in a common corridor on the 14th floor of a residential building on Miliutenko Street in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.

Five residents were evacuated during the firefighting.

The fire was extinguished in half an hour.

Fortunately, according to preliminary reports, no one was injured. 

A fire broke out at a market in Chernivtsi: 15 stalls burned down, two workers were rescued29.02.24, 14:45 • 26840 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
