Reputational Risks at the National Bank: How the Case of the Chief Legal Officer Affects International Cooperation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109838 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184461 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146598 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148441 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141010 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190907 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112246 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180540 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104919 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 54248 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 44082 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 71980 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 45306 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 41169 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184461 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190907 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180540 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207658 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196248 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146473 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150369 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141476 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158093 views
Actual
Reputational Risks at the National Bank: How the Case of the Chief Legal Officer Affects International Cooperation

Reputational Risks at the National Bank: How the Case of the Chief Legal Officer Affects International Cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 186996 views

The criminal case against Oleksandr Zyma, the NBU's chief lawyer, may negatively affect cooperation with the IMF. Experts call for personnel changes to restore the trust of international partners.

The International Monetary Fund Mission recently completed the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program. According to some participants, the negotiations were difficult, as international partners set a number of tough conditions for Ukraine, including budget revenues. However, the business reputation of the heads of key state institutions, such as the National Bank of Ukraine, has always been of great importance to international partners. Experts note that the chief lawyer of the National Bank, Oleksandr Zyma, is a figure whose reputation raises questions among Ukraine's partners, as he is the one who approves the regulator's decisions from a legal point of view, UNN writes.

Earlier, the SBI confirmed that it is investigating a criminal proceeding for alleged abuse of office by NBU Chief Lawyer Zyma. The case concerns a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU.  The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded the cancellation of fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration. 

On April 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosedka, co-founder of Concord Bank, as a victim in this criminal proceeding. According to the co-owner of Concorde, Yelena Sosedka, Zyma deprived the bank's shareholders of their constitutional right to a fair trialby his instructions.

However, SBI investigators ignored this court decision for more than 4 months and did not hand Yulia Sosedka a memo on the rights of the victim. Instead, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office transferred Zyma's case to the Pechersk District Police Department for investigation. Yulia Sosiedka does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation.

Such reputational risks have a negative impact on the perception of the NBU's management, as international partners pay great attention not only to economic performance but also to compliance with integrity and ethics standards. After all, partners such as the IMF expect Ukraine to fully comply with international standards, especially in the context of ongoing reforms and the need to continue financial support.

It is possible that the negative reputation of the NBU's chief lawyer creates additional barriers in the Ukrainian regulator's negotiations with international lenders and partners. As you know, integrity is a key factor for institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank. They not only evaluate economic performance but also take into account the transparency and legitimacy of the organization's management.

Moreover, in addition to the NBU's legal department, Zyma also chairs the administrative board of the Deposit Guarantee Fund, which dismisses and appoints the Fund's management. The transparent operation of this body has always been of particular interest to Ukraine's foreign partners, as it plays an important role in the functioning of the banking sector. And the presence of a scandal involving possible abuse of power by an official may raise concerns about the stability and reliability of Ukraine's banking system. This could lead to delays in the provision of financial assistance or the imposition of additional conditions during negotiations, among other things.

Experts point out that in order to improve the NBU's image in the international arena, it is necessary to resolve the issue of personnel appointments. In the case of Oleksandr Zyma, the situation could be resolved by his dismissal or replacement with a figure with a more positive reputation, which would restore the trust of international partners. After all, his personal business reputation in this case negatively affects the image of the entire National Bank.

The NBU and the Government of Ukraine should pay particular attention to ensuring that officials meet the highest standards of professional ethics and transparency. Failure to do so could have a negative impact not only on the negotiations, but also on the overall support for the reforms needed to stabilize Ukraine's economy. Timely responses and personnel changes can help restore the trust of partners and contribute to the successful implementation of reforms that are currently critical for Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
world-bankWorld Bank
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising