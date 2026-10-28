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Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2144 views

Winter tires are recommended when the average daily temperature falls below +7°C. There are currently no fines, while a bill providing for a 340-hryvnia fine is still under consideration.

Replacing summer tires with winter tires: when it should be done, and whether there are penalties

"Changing tires" ahead of the winter season is a routine and familiar procedure for every driver. This is especially relevant for those who drive to work or run errands in their cars every morning. UNN explains when it is worth changing tires, whether fines are предусмотрены for this, and how much it costs to change tires. 

When to change to winter tires

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the first snow may fall in Kyiv as early as next week—on November 6. The probability of snowfall will reach 85%, which raises the question of "changing tires." 

The first snow in Kyiv - forecasters have issued a forecast28.10.26, 10:24 • 4236 views

In recent years, drivers have often failed to comply with the requirement to replace summer tires with winter ones. This is explained by the fact that in recent years, winters in Ukraine have not been very cold or snowy. Nevertheless, one should be cautious, as sudden snowfalls do occur and can catch even the most experienced drivers off guard. When sudden frosts arrive, many road accidents occur because drivers ignore the requirement to change tires.

Summer tires are designed for driving on dry or wet roads, but they are effective only at high temperatures. In cold weather, they lose their properties, so grip on the road deteriorates when driving on them. The risk of road accidents also increases due to the longer braking distance. When used at low temperatures, summer tires wear out faster.

The time when it is necessary to change to winter tires depends on the average daily air temperature. If it drops below +7 degrees, this means it is time to replace the tires. Some drivers do not wait for a sharp cold spell and visit a tire service center at the beginning of October, when it is still relatively warm, so as not to waste time waiting in queues at the tire service center. 

Fines for changing tires late

Ukrainian legislation does not regulate when summer tires must be replaced with winter ones, so each driver decides for themselves when to do it. According to the traffic rules, it is prohibited to operate vehicles whose remaining tread depth is less than 1.6 mm. For vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes, the limit is 1.0 mm; for buses, 2.0 mm; and for motorcycles and mopeds, 0.8 mm.

In 2023, lawmakers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill that would introduce fines for driving a car not equipped with winter and/or all-season tires between November 1 and March 31.

The fine for such a violation was proposed at 340 hryvnias. For now, the bill remains under consideration in the Rada.

Cost of "changing tires"

The cost of replacing tires depends on the type of vehicle and the size of the tires themselves. For example, the cost of replacing one tire with a radius of R13–14 starts at 140 hryvnias per wheel. 

The cost of replacing one tire with a radius of R19 starts at 250 hryvnias per wheel for passenger cars. 

For minibuses and SUVs, the price will differ. For example, the cost of replacing one R15 tire for this category of vehicle starts at 225 hryvnias.

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Pavlo Bashynskyi

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