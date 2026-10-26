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In Volyn, a drunk police officer hit two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident — he has been served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

A police officer under the influence hit two pedestrians in Volyn and left the scene of the accident. The victims are in hospital, and he has been served with a notice of suspicion.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer hit two pedestrians and fled the scene of the accident — he has been served with a notice of suspicion

In Volyn, a 20-year-old police officer has been notified of suspicion of causing a traffic accident while intoxicated and leaving the victims in danger. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the investigation, at around 10:00 p.m. on October 25, 2026, in the village of Soshychne, Kamin-Kashyrskyi district, a police officer from one of the units of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, driving an Audi, hit two pedestrians who were walking along the roadside.

After the collision, the driver did not stop to help the injured people and fled the scene of the accident.

A 43-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman sustained moderate bodily injuries. Both are in hospital.

The law enforcement officer was detained shortly after the accident. According to the results of the examination, the alcohol content in his blood was 2.07 per mille

- the statement says.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Volyn Regional Prosecutor’s Office, he was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of road safety rules while intoxicated) and Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abandoning a person in danger).

The vehicle bearing signs of damage was seized. Prosecutors filed a motion with the court seeking its seizure.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being decided.

A major road accident occurred near Rivne; a child is among the injured22.10.26, 19:35 • 3888 views

Olga Rozgon

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