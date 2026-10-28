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The first snow in Kyiv - forecasters have issued a forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 524 views

Precipitation is possible in Kyiv on November 6, with a probability of up to 90%. Due to temperatures around zero, it may fall as snow.

The first snow in Kyiv - forecasters have issued a forecast

Kyiv may see its first snow as early as next week — on November 6. The probability of snowfall will reach 85%. This was reported by UNN, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, nighttime temperatures in Kyiv will be around +1°C. This figure is forecast at midnight, 3:00 a.m., and 6:00 a.m. In the morning, however, the temperature will rise to +2°C.

When precipitation is possible

The highest probability of precipitation is forecast at midnight — 90%. At 3:00 a.m. it will be 83%, at 6:00 a.m. — 76%, and at 9:00 a.m. it will fall to 70%. By noon, the probability of precipitation will be 63%. Due to temperatures close to zero, the precipitation may fall as snow. At the same time, the forecast does not specify the type of precipitation separately.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center notes, however, that the forecast for days 6–9 is advisory in nature.

Reminder

There is already real winter on Mount Pip Ivan in the Carpathians . Rescuers urge tourists to monitor the forecast and exercise caution.

Alla Kiosak

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