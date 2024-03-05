$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18790 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 62620 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 46240 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 219092 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 195754 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 178293 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222601 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249590 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155419 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371702 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Repair of main water pipeline completed in Donetsk region: water supply to residents will be restored within two days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 41742 views

Repairs to the main water pipeline in Donetsk Oblast have been completed and water supply to Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka will be restored in full within two days.

Repair of main water pipeline completed in Donetsk region: water supply to residents will be restored within two days

Repairs to the main water supply pipeline have been completed in Donetsk Oblast. Residents of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka are promised to have their water supply restored in full within two days. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional water administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Repair work on the main water pipeline has been completed. Filling the system has already begun.  Within 2 days, water supply to Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Konstantinovka will be fully restored.  We are grateful to the specialists of Water of Donbass for  prompt response to calls!

- Filashkin wrote.

Optional

As early as the morning of March 4, water supply to four cities in Donetsk Oblast - Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka - was limited due to repairs to the main water supply system.

Hazardous water in Vinnytsia: city residents have become hostages to the mismanagement of the authorities headed by Groysman's fellow party member05.03.24, 12:27 • 200383 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyWar
Konstantinovka
Kramatorsk
Donetsk
Vinnytsia
