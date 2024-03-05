Repair of main water pipeline completed in Donetsk region: water supply to residents will be restored within two days

Repairs to the main water supply pipeline have been completed in Donetsk Oblast. Residents of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka are promised to have their water supply restored in full within two days. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk regional water administration Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

Repair work on the main water pipeline has been completed. Filling the system has already begun. Within 2 days, water supply to Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka and Konstantinovka will be fully restored. We are grateful to the specialists of Water of Donbass for prompt response to calls! - Filashkin wrote.

As early as the morning of March 4, water supply to four cities in Donetsk Oblast - Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka - was limited due to repairs to the main water supply system.

