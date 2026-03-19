Raphinha named Champions League Player of the Week, Kane scored goal of the day

Barcelona winger Raphinha has been named the best player of the Champions League Round of 16 week. Also, according to the voting results, Bayern Munich's English forward Harry Kane scored the best goal of the matchday against Atalanta, UNN reports with reference to the UEFA website.

Details

According to the voting results, Barcelona winger Raphinha was recognized as the best player of the week in the Champions League. In the match against Newcastle, he scored the first and seventh goals for his team, and also provided an assist to Fermín López, who scored Barcelona's fourth goal.

"Barcelona" destroyed "Newcastle United" in a high-scoring Champions League shootout

The Brazilian winger of "Barca" surpassed his compatriot in the voting - Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who scored a brace against Manchester City, Dominik Szoboszlai from Liverpool, who opened the scoring in the match against Galatasaray, and Francisco Trincão from Sporting.

"Liverpool" defeated "Galatasaray" 4:0 and advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals

It should also be noted that Bayern forward Harry Kane's goal against Italian Atalanta was recognized as the best goal of Wednesday's matchday.

In addition, Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has equaled Bayern legend Thomas Müller in the number of goals in the Champions League. Both players share 7th place with 57 goals, but Haaland needed significantly fewer matches - the Norwegian has 58 games in the Champions League compared to Müller's 163 matches.

Real Madrid with Lunin defeated Manchester City in the Champions League round of 16 with an aggregate score of 5:1

Also, Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah, who scored the fourth goal for his team against Galatasaray, caught up with Thierry Henry - both have 50 goals.

Addition

UEFA also presented the team of the week: the goalkeeper position was taken by Illia Zabarnyi's PSG teammate Matvey Safonov. In defense: Josip Stanišić (Bayern), Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool), Gonçalo Inácio, Maximiliano Araújo (both Sporting). In midfield: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Xavi Simons (Tottenham). In attack: Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Junior (Real), Francisco Trincão (Sporting).

The Norwegian fairy tale is over: Sporting made an incredible comeback and defeated Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League Round of 16