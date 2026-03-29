Rains and up to 19°C are forecast in Ukraine on March 30

On March 30, cloudy weather will prevail in Ukraine, with rain predicted in most regions. At the same time, there will be no precipitation in the northern and most western regions during the night hours, UNN reports with reference to the data of forecasters from Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

According to meteorologists, precipitation will cover a significant part of the country. However, no significant precipitation is expected at night in the north and in most western regions. During the day, rainy weather will persist in many regions, which will determine the overall wet nature of the day.

The wind is expected to be predominantly from the north at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Strong gusts are not currently predicted, but due to cloudiness and precipitation, the air temperature in some regions will feel lower.

The temperature background across the country will be uneven. At night, in most regions, thermometers will show 3-8°C, and during the day the air will warm up to 9-14°C.

It will be somewhat cooler in the western regions: during the day, 6-11°C is expected there.

The highest temperature indicators are predicted in the south and east of Ukraine. In these regions, the temperature at night will be 6-11°C, and during the day the air will warm up to 14-19°C, which will make them the warmest in the country on March 30.

Therefore, Monday in Ukraine will be under the influence of cloudy and predominantly rainy weather. At the same time, temperature indicators will remain moderate, and in the south and east the day will be noticeably warmer than in the western regions.

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