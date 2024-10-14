Rada unblocks the signing of the law on tax increase
The Parliament rejected 13 resolutions that blocked the signing of the bill on record tax increases. The law is expected to be signed in the coming days and will come into force after its publication.
On Monday, October 14, the parliament rejected all 13 resolutions that blocked the signing of a bill on a record tax increase in Ukraine. This was stated by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.
The Parliament rejected all 13 blocking resolutions on the tax law. Accordingly, the draft law 11416-d will be signed by the Speaker first, and then by the President
The MP himself suggests that this will happen in the coming days.
He also emphasized that the law will come into force the day after it is published, so it is at least tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.
On Thursday, October 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed draft law No. 11416-d on a significant tax increase. However, on the same day, MPs began registering resolutions that blocked the signing of the law on the tax increase.