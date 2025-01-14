Rada extends moratorium on bankruptcy of VostGOK until 2026

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill that provides for a one-year extension of the moratorium on bankruptcy and a ban on the seizure of property of the state-owned Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Zhovti Vody, Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 12220 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"No. 12220 extends the moratorium on bankruptcy of state-owned mines. There are 244 in total," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, no bankruptcy proceedings shall be initiated until January 1, 2026, and the initiated proceedings shall be terminated against the debtor, the state-owned enterprise Eastern Mining and Processing Plant.

It is also envisaged that enforcement actions and measures to enforce decisions (including seizure of property and funds) in enforcement proceedings in which Vostochny Ore Mining and Processing Plant is the debtor are suspended until this period.

In addition, the seizures of funds or property of the company are subject to lifting.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law banning the seizure of property of the Makarov Southern Machine-Building Plant in Dnipro during martial law.