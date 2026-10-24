Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino presented the first 17 minutes of the film "The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth" during AFI Fest in Los Angeles. The film will be a sequel to "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," with Brad Pitt once again playing the lead role. Dead Line reports, as quoted by UNN.

Details

"Quentin Tarantino surprised the audience during a question-and-answer session and screening of his 10-time Oscar-nominated film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on Friday evening at AFI Fest in Los Angeles by showing the first 17 minutes of its sequel, "The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth,"" the publication writes.

According to the publication, this was the first public screening of footage from the new film. Tarantino wrote the screenplay, while David Fincher directed it. Brad Pitt has returned to the role of Cliff Booth, the stuntman and assistant to Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the original film.

Netflix is preparing a theatrical release of the film "Cliff Booth" in IMAX on November 25, while its streaming release will begin on December 23.

"Well, I could tell you a little bit about "The Further Adventures of Cliff Booth" or show you the first 17 minutes," Tarantino said at the end of his special question-and-answer session at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

According to the publication, the sequel is set in 1977—eight years after the events of the first film. Cliff Booth no longer works as a stuntman and makes a living as a bartender or projectionist. At the same time, he continues to solve the problems of Hollywood stars, using his special skills.

"The buzz around the film has been building since 2024, when it was announced that Pitt and Fincher would team up on a project that Tarantino initially wanted to direct. Fincher said earlier this week that he had to cut 60 pages from Tarantino's screenplay after, as he put it, the first draft he read was 230 pages," the publication writes.

The final version of the film will run approximately two and a half hours.

Reminder

Quentin Tarantino decided to combine the two legendary installments of the film "Kill Bill." The combined screening will premiere on December 5.