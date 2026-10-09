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Putin's plane managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt amid an attack on the airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Putin's aircraft was diverted via St. Petersburg after his visit to Turkmenistan. In Moscow, planes were unable to land immediately due to attacks by drones and balloons.

Putin's plane managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt amid an attack on the airport
Vladimir Putin

The plane carrying Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on a visit to Turkmenistan managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt after the city came under attack by drones and small hot-air balloons, UNN writes. 

Details 

On Thursday, October 8, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkmenistan to take part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS and the Caspian Environmental Summit. Footage published by the Kremlin press service shows that Putin flew to the country aboard an Il-96-300PU aircraft with the registration number RA-96025. 

According to Flightradar24, the plane carrying Putin to Turkmenistan departed the country at 15:52; however, the website does not indicate the time of its landing. 

However, it was reported that Putin's aircraft was diverted to St. Petersburg, from where it later headed to Moscow's Vnukovo airport. 

In addition, Russian media outlets reported that the escort aircraft were also unable to land immediately at the Moscow airport. 

We remind you 

On October 9, Moscow and the region came under an attack by drones and small hot-air balloons; residents of the southern districts of the Russian capital reported air-defense activity. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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