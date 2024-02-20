The Kremlin has scheduled Putin's speech to the Federal Assembly on February 29

In his annual speech to the federal assembly, the Russian president will announce the main directions of the state's policy. UNN reports with reference to the Russian media.

Details

On February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the Federal Assembly, the Kremlin website reports. The address will be part of Putin's election campaign as a presidential candidate. Among the topics to be discussed are Russia's "technological, scientific, military" sovereignty, the war "special military operation" against Ukraine, economic development, demography, large families, etc.

The next presidential elections in Russia are scheduled for March 15-17, 2024.

Recall

The DPRK leader received a Russian-made car from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republicans to pass a bill to help allies such as Ukraine counter Russian aggression and protect democracy.