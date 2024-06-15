Putin must be put in his place by all possible means - Zelenskyy

Today, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be put in his place by all possible means: strengthening Ukraine, powerful sanctions, and political isolation. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Sky TG24, according to a correspondent of UNN.

It is this radical, Nazi theory that holds his society together today. It is very dangerous. I believe that today he must be put in his place with all the means at our disposal. Strengthening Ukraine is not enough. We need powerful sanctions. His society must feel isolated, politically isolated. Politics, sanctions, economy - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that if Putin is not stopped, he will continue to make money on energy and spend it on weapons.

"If he is not stopped and continues to make money on energy, which, by the way, he does not give to support his population, they will spend it all on weapons. All this analytics is available, all the intelligence agencies in the world have all this. He spends it on weapons. If he wants to end the war, why does he spend everything on weapons? He wants to continue the war," Zelensky said.

This is an ultimatum not only to Ukraine, but to the whole world: Zelensky on Putin's demand to lift sanctions against Russia

Addendum

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that Russia is allegedly ready to start negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine, but Ukraine needs to withdraw its troops from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions and declare a non-nuclear and non-aligned status. In addition, the dictator called for the lifting of sanctions against Russia. This statement was made a day before the Peace Summit hosted by Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry statedthat Vladimir Putin's recent statements about Moscow's readiness for peace talks are yet another manipulative attempt by Russia to present itself as a peacemaker.

Zelenskiy saidthat Putin's "offer" of a ceasefire in Ukraine is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted.