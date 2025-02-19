ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 37989 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 63091 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 103192 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 67398 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115546 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100651 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112867 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116661 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152177 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115151 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 65082 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 108855 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 79198 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 44592 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72006 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 103192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 115546 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 142937 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 175333 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 32286 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 72006 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133859 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135737 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164063 views
Putin claims that Russia has never abandoned “negotiations on Ukraine”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27436 views

Putin claims that Russia has not abandoned negotiations on Ukraine, blaming Kyiv and Brussels. He also expressed readiness to meet with Trump after proper preparation.

The Russian Federation has never refused to negotiate peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

In particular, Putin denied the allegations that Russia had abandoned peace talks with Brussels and Kyiv.

Russia did not refuse to have contacts with the Europeans and with Ukraine, it was they who suspended or banned contacts. ...Kyiv's hysteria over the absence of Russia and the United States at the negotiating table is misplaced

- The Russian dictator said. 

At the same time, he positively assessed the results of the Russian-American talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. According to him, during the report on the meeting, he was informed that it was "friendly.

Russia has taken the first step to resume work with the United States in various areas of mutual interest, including the Middle East. ...russia and the us are working on economic issues, energy markets, space and other areas

- rosmedia quotes putin. 

In addition, he also noted that he would be happy to meet with US President Donald Trump, but that he needs to be prepared for this.

Today's relations between Russia and the United States are such that a meeting over a cup of coffee is not enough

- said the Russian dictator.

Recall

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Russian Federation is conducting an information operation codenamed "Ukraine does not want peace." It is supervised by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin.  

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to the head of state, if someone wants to change him right now, "it won't work right now." 

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPoliticsNews of the World
riyadhRiyadh
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

