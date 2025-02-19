The Russian Federation has never refused to negotiate peace in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, UNN reports citing Russian media.

Details

In particular, Putin denied the allegations that Russia had abandoned peace talks with Brussels and Kyiv.

Russia did not refuse to have contacts with the Europeans and with Ukraine, it was they who suspended or banned contacts. ...Kyiv's hysteria over the absence of Russia and the United States at the negotiating table is misplaced - The Russian dictator said.

At the same time, he positively assessed the results of the Russian-American talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh. According to him, during the report on the meeting, he was informed that it was "friendly.

Russia has taken the first step to resume work with the United States in various areas of mutual interest, including the Middle East. ...russia and the us are working on economic issues, energy markets, space and other areas - rosmedia quotes putin.

In addition, he also noted that he would be happy to meet with US President Donald Trump, but that he needs to be prepared for this.

Today's relations between Russia and the United States are such that a meeting over a cup of coffee is not enough - said the Russian dictator.

Recall

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Russian Federation is conducting an information operation codenamed "Ukraine does not want peace." It is supervised by the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the information that his rating had fallen to 4% is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space. According to the head of state, if someone wants to change him right now, "it won't work right now."