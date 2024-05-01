Protests against the law on "foreign agents" continue: security forces beat opposition leaders in Tbilisi

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 99073 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110556 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153237 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156985 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253002 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174711 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165868 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227282 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22783 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 36281 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 23037 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29744 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26652 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253001 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227281 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213201 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238872 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225546 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 99073 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69861 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76340 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113433 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114304 views
Protests against the law on "foreign agents" continue: security forces beat opposition leaders in Tbilisi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20718 views

During a protest against the law on "foreign agents," law enforcement officers beat Levan Khabeishvili, chairman of Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement. It is also reported that security forces beat the leader of the political association "Citizens" Aleko Elisashvili.

During a protest against the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia, law enforcement officers beat the head of Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili. This was reported by UNN with reference to Echo of the Caucasus.

Details 

Photos  of the head of the National Movement Levan Khabeishvili with facial injuries appeared on the social network. Khabeishvili's fellow party members claim that he was severely beaten by police during a rally against the law on "foreign agents.

From the clinic, Khabeishvili himself posted a video message on social media, calling for the continuation of the fight against the "Putinists.

Protests in Georgia: police tried to disperse those who disagree with the law on foreign agents with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets30.04.24, 23:35 • 25175 views

<i>Голова «Національного руху» Леван Хабеішвілі</i>

Addendum

Aleko Elisashvili, the leader of the Citizens political association, was also injured during the clashes with the police. A video was posted online showing him approaching the police and them throwing him to the ground.

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to stop dispersing demonstrators in Tbilisiwho came out to peacefully protest the law on "foreign agents.

Hot debate and a flying bottle: Georgian parliamentary committee supports draft law on foreign agents in second reading29.04.24, 19:50 • 108608 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
tbilisiTbilisi
salome-zurabichviliSalome Zurabishvili
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

