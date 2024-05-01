Protests against the law on "foreign agents" continue: security forces beat opposition leaders in Tbilisi

During a protest against the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia, law enforcement officers beat the head of Georgia's largest opposition party, the United National Movement, Levan Khabeishvili. This was reported by UNN with reference to Echo of the Caucasus.

Details

Photos of the head of the National Movement Levan Khabeishvili with facial injuries appeared on the social network. Khabeishvili's fellow party members claim that he was severely beaten by police during a rally against the law on "foreign agents.

From the clinic, Khabeishvili himself posted a video message on social media, calling for the continuation of the fight against the "Putinists.

Protests in Georgia: police tried to disperse those who disagree with the law on foreign agents with tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets

Addendum

Aleko Elisashvili, the leader of the Citizens political association, was also injured during the clashes with the police. A video was posted online showing him approaching the police and them throwing him to the ground.

Recall

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs to stop dispersing demonstrators in Tbilisiwho came out to peacefully protest the law on "foreign agents.

Hot debate and a flying bottle: Georgian parliamentary committee supports draft law on foreign agents in second reading