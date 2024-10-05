Prosecutor's Office: Russians executed four Ukrainian soldiers at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk

The Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk on the orders of their command. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports.

Filchakov noted that the earlier the investigation and collection of evidence begins, the greater the chances of a successful prosecution. It is important to record the facts of the crimes, testimonies of victims and witnesses while these materials are available and accurate.

According to him, it should be understood that the investigation of war crimes and the prosecution of perpetrators is the basis for ensuring justice for war victims. This gives hope to the victims and their families that the perpetrators will be punished.

"To date, prosecutors have already initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war related to the deliberate murder of four prisoners of war - servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were executed by the Russian military on the orders of the command in the summer of 2024 on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk. These facts are documented thanks to cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," Filchakov emphasized.

Filchakov reported that the reason for the investigation was the interrogation of Russian prisoners of war, during which testimony about the commission of the crime was obtained.

"Of course, the investigation of such crimes has its difficulties, especially because of the hostilities that make it difficult to access the scene. However, this case is unique, as the person who may become a suspect in the proceedings is also in Ukrainian captivity," Filchakov added.

He noted that this opens up the possibility of not using the in absentia procedure, but rather conducting a fair trial and passing a sentence with actual execution of the punishment. If the suspect is proven guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Addendum

On October 4, the OGP reportedthat it is now known that the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases.