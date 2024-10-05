ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Prosecutor's Office: Russians executed four Ukrainian soldiers at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk

Prosecutor's Office: Russians executed four Ukrainian soldiers at the aggregate plant in Vovchansk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24851 views

Russian occupants executed 4 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the territory of a plant in Vovchansk. The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the violation of the laws of war, and the suspect is in Ukrainian captivity.

The Russian occupiers executed four Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk on the orders of their command. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports.

Filchakov noted that the earlier the investigation and collection of evidence begins, the greater the chances of a successful prosecution. It is important to record the facts of the crimes, testimonies of victims and witnesses while these materials are available and accurate.

According to him, it should be understood that the investigation of war crimes and the prosecution of perpetrators is the basis for ensuring justice for war victims. This gives hope to the victims and their families that the perpetrators will be punished.

Six russian military servicemen were notified of suspicion over executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war - OGP04.10.24, 17:55 • 17987 views

"To date, prosecutors have already initiated a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war related to the deliberate murder of four prisoners of war - servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were executed by the Russian military on the orders of the command in the summer of 2024 on the territory of the aggregate plant in Vovchansk. These facts are documented thanks to cooperation with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine," Filchakov emphasized.

Filchakov  reported that the reason for the investigation was the interrogation of Russian prisoners of war, during which testimony about the commission of the crime was obtained.

"Of course, the investigation of such crimes has its difficulties, especially because of the hostilities that make it difficult to access the scene. However, this case is unique, as the person who may become a suspect in the proceedings is also in Ukrainian captivity," Filchakov added.

He noted that this opens up the possibility of not using the in absentia procedure, but rather conducting a fair trial and passing a sentence with actual execution of the punishment. If the suspect is proven guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Addendum

On October 4, the OGP reportedthat it is now known that the Russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

