Six russian military servicemen were notified of suspicion over executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war - OGP

Currently, 38 criminal proceedings have been opened over the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by the occupiers. Six russian servicemen have been notified of suspicion. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of today, we have 708 suspects. These are representatives of the russian armed forces who are already officially suspected. In addition, we have thousands of people we are working on. But these people have already been suspected of committing war crimes, and 131 of them have been convicted of committing war crimes of all kinds - Belousov said.

He also spoke about the number of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by russians.

If we talk about the executions of our prisoners of war, we currently have 38 criminal proceedings underway on these facts. We already have six servicemen who have been notified of suspicion. Three of them are in court and two of them have been sentenced. At the same time, we are working on those who torture our soldiers, who mistreat them in places of detention. We have already identified 34 such people who have been suspected by national law enforcement agencies - Belousov said.

Addendum

Belousov reported that it is now known that the russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases.

The occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the russian army has been launched.

Yuriy Belousov also reported that the Prosecutor General's Office has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian soldiers who were shot by russians. There is also an understanding of which unit of the russian armed forces may have been involved in this crime, but the information is being verified.

The DIU did not confirm the liquidation of the occupiers involved in the alleged execution of prisoners of war