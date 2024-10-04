Six russian military servicemen were notified of suspicion over executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war - OGP

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Six russian military servicemen were notified of suspicion over executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war - OGP

Kyiv

The OGP opened 38 criminal proceedings regarding the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. Six russian servicemen were notified of suspicion, two have already been convicted.

Currently, 38 criminal proceedings have been opened over the executions of Ukrainian  prisoners of war by the occupiers. Six russian servicemen have been notified of suspicion. This was announced by the head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office Yuriy Belousov during a telethon, an UNN correspondent reports.

As of today, we have 708 suspects. These are representatives of the russian armed forces who are already officially suspected. In addition, we have thousands of people we are working on. But these people have already been suspected of committing war crimes, and 131 of them have been convicted of committing war crimes of all kinds

- Belousov said.

He also spoke about the number of cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by russians.

If we talk about the executions of our prisoners of war, we currently have 38 criminal proceedings underway on these facts. We already have six servicemen who have been notified of suspicion. Three of them are in court and two of them have been sentenced. At the same time, we are working on those who torture our soldiers, who mistreat them in places of detention. We have already identified 34 such people who have been suspected by national law enforcement agencies

- Belousov said.

Addendum

Belousov reported that it is now known that the russian occupiers executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. 80% of these executions took place this year. This indicates a serious increase in such cases.

The occupiers shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Pokrovsk sector, an investigation into another war crime by the russian army has been launched.

Yuriy Belousov also reported that the Prosecutor General's Office has preliminarily identified 16 Ukrainian soldiers who were shot by russians. There is also an understanding of which unit of the russian armed forces may have been involved in this crime, but the information is being verified. 

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

