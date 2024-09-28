ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Prosecutor's Office relocates inmates of rehabilitation center in Lviv region, director of which may have abused children

Prosecutor's Office relocates inmates of rehabilitation center in Lviv region, director of which may have abused children

Kyiv  •  UNN

The prosecutor's office moved children from a rehabilitation center in Lviv region to a safe place on suspicion of violence by the director. A pre-trial investigation into sexual violence against a minor has been launched.

Pupils of a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region have been moved to a safe place while investigative actions are underway in the institution. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, physical, psychological and sexual violence was allegedly committed against the inmates of the educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region

- the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Priority investigative actions are underway, and the children have been taken to a safe place.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that under the procedural guidance of the juvenile prosecutors of the Pustomyty District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into sexual violence against a minor was launched (part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets , reported on physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, which housed orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances and children with special educational needs. The director of the institution publicly humiliated and threatened children, and there were testimonies from children that the director had committed sexual acts against female residents.

Anastasia Ryabokon

