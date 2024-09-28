Prosecutor's Office relocates inmates of rehabilitation center in Lviv region, director of which may have abused children

Pupils of a training and rehabilitation center in the Lviv region have been moved to a safe place while investigative actions are underway in the institution. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, physical, psychological and sexual violence was allegedly committed against the inmates of the educational and rehabilitation institution in Lviv region - the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Priority investigative actions are underway, and the children have been taken to a safe place.

The prosecutor's office confirmed that under the procedural guidance of the juvenile prosecutors of the Pustomyty District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into sexual violence against a minor was launched (part 3 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets , reported on physical, psychological and sexual violence against children by the director of a rehabilitation center in Lviv region, which housed orphans, children deprived of parental care, children in difficult life circumstances and children with special educational needs. The director of the institution publicly humiliated and threatened children, and there were testimonies from children that the director had committed sexual acts against female residents.

