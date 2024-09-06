An officer who beat and mocked military university cadets will be tried in Lviv

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116440 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118952 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193794 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151143 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151495 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142376 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112364 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184990 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105020 views

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 55146 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 82086 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 78186 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 53336 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 60248 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193794 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211844 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148724 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148067 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152235 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159671 views
An officer who beat and mocked military university cadets will be tried in Lviv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15128 views

The head of a training course at a military university in Lviv is accused of systematic violence against cadets. He faces up to 12 years in prison for abusing 9 young men over a two-year period.

An indictment against the head of a training course at one of the faculties of a military university, who mocked cadets, was submitted to court in Lviv. This was stated by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, UNN reports.

Details

The investigation found that the officer systematically used unlawful educational measures against the cadets - hitting them on the head and body with his hands, belt or weapon butt, and forcing them to eat cigarettes in front of everyone.

In this way, he tried to "teach" them discipline and order.

The tutor also  used force against those who were late, carelessly packed their things, made a mistake in the journal, or made other "miscalculations." Over the course of two years, nine young men suffered from such "methods of education".

The Lviv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region has sent to court an indictment against the head of a training course at a military university on the fact that a military official used violence against a subordinate committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- law enforcement officers summarized. 

For his actions, the man faces up to 12 years in prison.

Addendum

The defendant was exposed this year in March and served with a notice of suspicion.

Shortly thereafter, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on him in the form of detention with bail of over UAH 908,000, which he paid.

Zakarpattia TCR responded to Lubinets' statements about the death of a mobilized man06.09.24, 12:01 • 12347 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies

