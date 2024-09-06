An officer who beat and mocked military university cadets will be tried in Lviv

An indictment against the head of a training course at one of the faculties of a military university, who mocked cadets, was submitted to court in Lviv. This was stated by the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, UNN reports.

The investigation found that the officer systematically used unlawful educational measures against the cadets - hitting them on the head and body with his hands, belt or weapon butt, and forcing them to eat cigarettes in front of everyone.

In this way, he tried to "teach" them discipline and order.

The tutor also used force against those who were late, carelessly packed their things, made a mistake in the journal, or made other "miscalculations." Over the course of two years, nine young men suffered from such "methods of education".

The Lviv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region has sent to court an indictment against the head of a training course at a military university on the fact that a military official used violence against a subordinate committed under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - law enforcement officers summarized.

For his actions, the man faces up to 12 years in prison.

The defendant was exposed this year in March and served with a notice of suspicion.

Shortly thereafter, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint on him in the form of detention with bail of over UAH 908,000, which he paid.

