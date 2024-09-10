Prosecutor's Office passes case of National Bank's chief lawyer Zyma to police because SBI did not investigate it - expert

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Prosecutor's Office passes case of National Bank's chief lawyer Zyma to police because SBI did not investigate it - expert

Prosecutor's Office passes case of National Bank's chief lawyer Zyma to police because SBI did not investigate it - expert

 • 53540 views

The Kyiv Prosecutor's Office transferred the case of Oleksandr Zyma from the SBI to the police. The expert believes that this is due to an ineffective investigation, although he does not rule out an unjustified change of jurisdiction.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has transferred the case against Oleksandr Zyma, director of the legal department of the National Bank of Ukraine, to the police for investigation, as the State Bureau of Investigation probably did not investigate the case. This opinion was expressed by former Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Bahanets in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Context

Concord Bank co-owner Yulia Sosedka reported that the criminal proceedings on the fact of possible abuse of office by the National Bank's chief lawyer Zyma were transferred from the State Bureau of Investigation to the Pechersk Department of the Main Police Department in Kyiv for investigation. She does not rule out that this is an attempt to delay the investigation.

First of all, when a situation arises and the investigation is ineffective, a higher-level prosecutor has the right to change the jurisdiction, either within one body - a territorial or district unit - and transfer it, for example, to a city or regional, or even to the central office. That is, if the investigation is ineffective, a higher-level prosecutor can change the jurisdiction of a criminal proceeding, despite the fact that it is legally obliged to be investigated by, for example, SBI investigators. This can happen,

- Baganets said.

According to him, such a transfer of criminal proceedings from one investigative body to another may be due to the fact that, for example, no investigative action has been taken in the case for two months and the media write about it.

At the same time, Baganets added that there are also cases when prosecutors, as procedural supervisors, abuse their right and change the jurisdiction of criminal cases without any reason. "Sometimes they change the jurisdiction when there are no legal grounds for this," the lawyer said.

Recall

The criminal proceedings concern a letter from the National Bank to the Deposit Guarantee Fund signed by Zyma, in which he recommended that the Fund withdraw the lawsuits filed by Concord Bank against the NBU.  The document referred to four lawsuits filed by the bank against the NBU, in which Concorde demanded that fines totaling almost UAH 63.5 million be canceled. They were filed even before the National Bank decided to liquidate Concorde and put it under temporary administration.

On April 22, 2024, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv recognized Yulia Sosiedka as a victim in the criminal proceedings, but investigators have not yet handed her a memo on the rights of the victim, which meant  the execution of the court decision.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

