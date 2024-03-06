Prime Minister of Sweden travels to the United States on the eve of the transfer of NATO membership documents

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom will visit Washington on Wednesday. According to UNN, this was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by the Swedish government.

Details

In the coming days, Sweden is expected to hand over the final NATO accession documents to U.S. representatives, which will be the last step needed to complete the two-year process of the country's accession to the military alliance.

On Tuesday, the Hungarian president signed a lawapproving Sweden's accession to the military alliance, removing the last obstacle to Sweden's path to NATO.

Sweden will become the 32nd member of NATO when it deposits its official documentation. This will end a 200-year stretch of time during which Stockholm has stayed out of military alliances and avoided war.

Swedish Prime Minister says sending troops to Ukraine is "not relevant now"