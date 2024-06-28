Presidential Office hosts meeting with delegation of the National Security Bureau of Poland: military cooperation, NATO membership discussed

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi met with a delegation of the Polish National Security Bureau, headed by Deputy Head of the Bureau Lieutenant General Dariusz Lukowski. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

The Polish delegation arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to discuss the current situation at the front, the development of bilateral military and political cooperation, and Poland's continued support for Ukraine.

Mykola Tochytskyi expressed gratitude to Poland for its comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in countering russian aggression.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, the security situation in the region, the results of the Global Peace Summit and prospects for further cooperation in the defense sector.

In addition, special attention was paid to cooperation between the two countries on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

