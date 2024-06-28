$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Presidential Office hosts meeting with delegation of the National Security Bureau of Poland: military cooperation, NATO membership discussed

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine met with the Polish delegation of the Polish National Security Bureau to discuss military cooperation, the situation at the frontline and Ukraine's application for NATO membership.

Presidential Office hosts meeting with delegation of the National Security Bureau of Poland: military cooperation, NATO membership discussed

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykola Tochytskyi met with a delegation of the Polish National Security Bureau, headed by Deputy Head of the Bureau Lieutenant General Dariusz Lukowski. This was reported by the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

The Polish delegation arrived in Ukraine at the invitation of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to discuss the current situation at the front, the development of bilateral military and political cooperation, and Poland's continued support for Ukraine.

Mykola Tochytskyi expressed gratitude to Poland for its comprehensive assistance to Ukraine in countering russian aggression.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield, the security situation in the region, the results of the Global Peace Summit and prospects for further cooperation in the defense sector.

In addition, special attention was paid to cooperation between the two countries on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

Tusk promises that Ukraine and Poland will sign security agreement before NATO summit28.06.24, 13:55 • 25304 views

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine
Poland
