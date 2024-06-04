Preservation of traditions, rehabilitation of veterans, infrastructure projects: competition of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!" collected almost 1 thousand applications

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14917 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89294 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141883 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146814 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241532 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172372 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220740 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45896 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64846 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108058 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36181 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68462 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220740 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207191 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220259 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14917 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17635 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24002 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108058 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111912 views
Actual
Preservation of traditions, rehabilitation of veterans, infrastructure projects: competition of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!" collected almost 1 thousand applications

Preservation of traditions, rehabilitation of veterans, infrastructure projects: competition of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!" collected almost 1 thousand applications

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16498 views

Contest of Social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!" have collected almost 1 thousand applications.

This year's contest of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!"I have collected a record number of applications - 912. this is reported by the press service of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, reports UNN.

"Dear friends, thank you to all those who are proactive and conscious for participating in the contest of Social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!". We received 912 applications (75 more than last year).

Soon we will present you our expert commission and move on to the stage of evaluating your projects," the message reads.

So, in particular, the organizers of the contest received:

  • 475 projects in the field of medicine, education and infrastructure; 
  • 216 projects for the development of public spaces;
  • 114 projects for the reintegration and rehabilitation of Veterans;
  • 87 projects to preserve traditions and cultural heritage;
  • 20 projects in the field of energy security.

As reported by UNN, the 9th season of the contest "Time to act, Ukraine!"

Over the past 2 years, as part of the competition, Ukrainians have implemented 250 projects worth UAH 20 million, and raised another UAH 20 million through co-financing.

"It was thanks to this competition that about 80 shelters, 30 security classes, 20 veteran spaces and hundreds of really important projects appeared in Ukraine!"- said the charity foundation.

Geography of the contest: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions and the city of Kiev.

Grant amount: from UAH 50,000 to UAH 100,000.

Co-financing amount: at least 50% of the fund's funding.

We also add that the process of submitting applications for participation in the competition of Social Initiatives "Time to act, Unstoppable", which is implemented by the Charity Foundation "MHP-Hromada" together with the state institution "All-Ukrainian Center for physical health of the population "Sport for all" within the framework of the project of the president of Ukraine "Active parks", with the support of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine.

The aim of the competition is to promote the creation and development of sports centers adapted for residents of communities, in particular people with disabilities, including people with disabilities due to the war, where they will be able to engage in Physical Culture, communicate with like – minded people and receive professional support from qualified coaches, stimulating their reintegration into the social life of the community.

Application deadline: 04.07.2024.

Competition budget: UAH 4 million.

Grant amount: up to UAH 400,000.

Geography of the contest: 13 regions of Ukraine.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
ministerstvo-molodi-ta-sportu-ukrainaMinistry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
ukraineUkraine
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
lvivLviv

Contact us about advertising