Preservation of traditions, rehabilitation of veterans, infrastructure projects: competition of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!" collected almost 1 thousand applications

This year's contest of social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!"I have collected a record number of applications - 912. this is reported by the press service of the MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation, reports UNN.

"Dear friends, thank you to all those who are proactive and conscious for participating in the contest of Social Initiatives "Time to act, Ukraine!". We received 912 applications (75 more than last year).

Soon we will present you our expert commission and move on to the stage of evaluating your projects," the message reads.

So, in particular, the organizers of the contest received:

475 projects in the field of medicine, education and infrastructure;

216 projects for the development of public spaces;

114 projects for the reintegration and rehabilitation of Veterans;

87 projects to preserve traditions and cultural heritage;

20 projects in the field of energy security.

As reported by UNN, the 9th season of the contest "Time to act, Ukraine!"

Over the past 2 years, as part of the competition, Ukrainians have implemented 250 projects worth UAH 20 million, and raised another UAH 20 million through co-financing.

"It was thanks to this competition that about 80 shelters, 30 security classes, 20 veteran spaces and hundreds of really important projects appeared in Ukraine!"- said the charity foundation.

Geography of the contest: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kiev, Lviv, Poltava, Sumy, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions and the city of Kiev.

Grant amount: from UAH 50,000 to UAH 100,000.

Co-financing amount: at least 50% of the fund's funding.

We also add that the process of submitting applications for participation in the competition of Social Initiatives "Time to act, Unstoppable", which is implemented by the Charity Foundation "MHP-Hromada" together with the state institution "All-Ukrainian Center for physical health of the population "Sport for all" within the framework of the project of the president of Ukraine "Active parks", with the support of the Ministry of youth and sports of Ukraine.

The aim of the competition is to promote the creation and development of sports centers adapted for residents of communities, in particular people with disabilities, including people with disabilities due to the war, where they will be able to engage in Physical Culture, communicate with like – minded people and receive professional support from qualified coaches, stimulating their reintegration into the social life of the community.

Application deadline: 04.07.2024.

Competition budget: UAH 4 million.

Grant amount: up to UAH 400,000.

Geography of the contest: 13 regions of Ukraine.

Help

MHP-Hromada is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its activity in 2015. Its main mission is the integrated development of communities. the geography of its activities includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the foundation has systematically supported people who are in the regions of military operations, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity hospitals, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who were left without homes and livelihoods due to the war.