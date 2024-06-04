Prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel of the shopping center in Zaporozhye: an FSB agent was detained

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 14806 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 89193 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141871 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146802 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241519 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172371 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164006 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148092 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45835 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64769 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108045 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 36090 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 68361 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241519 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207184 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233181 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220255 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 14806 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17609 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23979 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108045 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111910 views
Actual
Prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel of the shopping center in Zaporozhye: an FSB agent was detained

Prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel of the shopping center in Zaporozhye: an FSB agent was detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19305 views

The security service of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks planned by an FSB agent against military personnel of the Defense Forces in the frontline city of Zaporozhye, detaining a Russian agent who was preparing to lay explosives under cars near military enlistment offices.

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks by the FSB of the Russian Federation against military personnel of the Defense Forces in the frontline Zaporozhye. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

As a result of the special operation "on Goryachy", a Russian agent was detained, who was preparing to blow up the cars of employees of local military enlistment offices. On the instructions of the FSB, the defendant was supposed to identify such vehicles, and then install improvised explosive devices of remote control under them.,

- the message says.

Details

To identify potential targets, the agent monitored parking lots near military enlistment offices on a daily basis. In the future, he was supposed to receive detailed instructions from his Russian curator regarding the time and methods of committing terrorist attacks using explosives.

Thanks to the prompt response of the SBU, the enemy plan was thwarted. the Russian agent was detained while conducting additional reconnaissance near the Defense Forces facility. A mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized from him.

The Security Service also carried out additional measures to secure the places of stay and routes of movement of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the SBU established that the person involved also spied on transformer substations in Zaporozhye.

According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a security guard of a local energy company, whom the FSB remotely recruited in April of this year. He came to the attention of the aggressor because of his daughter, who lives in Moscow and cooperates with the Russian special service.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. He faces life in prison.

Set fire to electrical substations in Odessa region: a European who worked for the FSB was detained5/29/24, 2:08 PM • 20457 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
odesaOdesa
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising