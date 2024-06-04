Prepared terrorist attacks against military personnel of the shopping center in Zaporozhye: an FSB agent was detained

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine prevented a series of terrorist attacks by the FSB of the Russian Federation against military personnel of the Defense Forces in the frontline Zaporozhye. This is reported by the press service of the SBU, writes UNN.

As a result of the special operation "on Goryachy", a Russian agent was detained, who was preparing to blow up the cars of employees of local military enlistment offices. On the instructions of the FSB, the defendant was supposed to identify such vehicles, and then install improvised explosive devices of remote control under them., - the message says.

Details

To identify potential targets, the agent monitored parking lots near military enlistment offices on a daily basis. In the future, he was supposed to receive detailed instructions from his Russian curator regarding the time and methods of committing terrorist attacks using explosives.

Thanks to the prompt response of the SBU, the enemy plan was thwarted. the Russian agent was detained while conducting additional reconnaissance near the Defense Forces facility. A mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity was seized from him.

The Security Service also carried out additional measures to secure the places of stay and routes of movement of military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, the SBU established that the person involved also spied on transformer substations in Zaporozhye.

According to the investigation, the agent turned out to be a security guard of a local energy company, whom the FSB remotely recruited in April of this year. He came to the attention of the aggressor because of his daughter, who lives in Moscow and cooperates with the Russian special service.

Now investigators of the Security Service have informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The attacker is in custody. He faces life in prison.

