Powerful explosions in Crimea: Russians send helicopters into the sky

Today, March 5, local residents heard powerful explosions in some areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea. After that, two Russian helicopters appeared in the air. UNN reports this with reference to "Krym. Realii."

Details

Initially, local residents reported loud explosions in the area of Mizhvodne in Crimea.

"We heard about 5 explosions with an interval of 10-15 minutes," they said.

Later, explosions were also heard in the villages of Kutove and Viline, Bakhchisaray district.

After that, the occupiers reportedly flew two Mi-8 helicopters over the Simferopol region to the northeast.

