Power lines damaged in four regions of Ukraine due to drone attack - Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 81092 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 105218 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169753 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 139352 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143978 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112107 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173835 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104769 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 101318 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111099 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113226 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 56684 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 63136 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 169735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 183398 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173825 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201190 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190076 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142471 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142454 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138520 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155361 views
Power lines damaged in four regions of Ukraine due to drone attack - Ministry of Energy

Power lines damaged in four regions of Ukraine due to drone attack - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17242 views

A drone attack damaged power lines in Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne and Cherkasy regions. The Ministry of Energy reports that power has been partially restored and calls for economical electricity consumption.

As a result of a hostile drone attack, power lines were damaged in  Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions. Consumers lost power, and power has been partially restored. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy and urged Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours, UNN reports.

Enemy shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Poltava, Rivne and Cherkasy regions.

In Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions, overhead power lines were damaged by a UAV attack, causing power outages for household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored.

An overhead line was disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of hostilities. Consumers did not lose power.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of Saturday morning, 486 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Generation and consumption

The ministry emphasized that thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo27.09.24, 19:16 • 22188 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWar
poltava-oblastPoltava Oblast
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

