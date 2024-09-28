Power lines damaged in four regions of Ukraine due to drone attack - Ministry of Energy

As a result of a hostile drone attack, power lines were damaged in Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions. Consumers lost power, and power has been partially restored. This was reported on Saturday by the Ministry of Energy and urged Ukrainians to continue to conserve electricity during peak hours, UNN reports.

Enemy shelling

According to the Ministry of Energy, over the past 24 hours, due to shelling and hostilities, there were power outages in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovs'k, Donetsk, Poltava, Rivne and Cherkasy regions.

In Vinnytsia, Poltava, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions, overhead power lines were damaged by a UAV attack, causing power outages for household consumers. The power supply has been partially restored.

An overhead line was disconnected in Donetsk region as a result of hostilities. Consumers did not lose power.

According to the Ministry of Energy, as of Saturday morning, 486 settlements remain partially or completely de-energized due to the fighting and technical violations.

Generation and consumption

The ministry emphasized that thanks to the efforts of power engineers, the situation in the power system remains stable, but the damage caused by enemy attacks complicates its operation. Therefore, the Ministry of Energy urged Ukrainians to continue to consume electricity economically and responsibly during peak hours.

No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo