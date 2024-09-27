No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo
Kyiv • UNN
NPC Ukrenergo has announced that blackout schedules will not be applied on Saturday. The power company urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly from 10:00 to 16:00.
On Saturday, September 28, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.
Details
No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday
Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.
Recall
The acting head of the State Energy Supervision Service, Anatoliy Zamulko, said in a telethon that Ukraine imports about 1,500 MW of electricity from its neighbors every day to balance the system and supply consumers.
