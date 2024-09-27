ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 77613 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104776 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 169014 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138963 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143753 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139281 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 183060 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112100 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173522 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104765 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22188 views

NPC Ukrenergo has announced that blackout schedules will not be applied on Saturday. The power company urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly from 10:00 to 16:00.

On Saturday, September 28, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

Details

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday

- the company said in a statement.

Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

Recall

The acting head of the State Energy Supervision Service, Anatoliy Zamulko, said in a telethon that Ukraine imports about 1,500 MW of electricity from its neighbors every day to balance the system and supply consumers.

Ukraine is preparing to increase electricity prices for businesses26.09.24, 21:34 • 25062 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Economy
ukrenerhoUkrenergo
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising