No power outage schedules planned for Saturday in Ukraine - Ukrenergo

On Saturday, September 28, there are no plans to apply blackout schedules in Ukraine. This was stated by NPC Ukrenergo, UNN reports.

No consumption restrictions are planned for tomorrow, Saturday - the company said in a statement.

Power engineers also urged Ukrainians to use powerful electrical appliances sparingly during the daytime hours - from 10:00 to 16:00.

The acting head of the State Energy Supervision Service, Anatoliy Zamulko, said in a telethon that Ukraine imports about 1,500 MW of electricity from its neighbors every day to balance the system and supply consumers.

