Poltava reports audible explosion after Air Force warns of ballistic threat

The sound of an explosion was reported in Poltava. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of the use of ballistic weapons and warned Poltava of the danger, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava," Suspilne writes.

"Poltava - take cover!" - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Prior to that, the AFU Air Force pointed to "the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where an alert has been declared".

Poltava and a number of other regions are on air alert.

Explosion-like sounds heard after Ukrainian Air Force warns of high-speed target on Myrhorod - media