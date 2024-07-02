Poltava reports audible explosion after Air Force warns of ballistic threat

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 52164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 58885 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81837 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 167581 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214088 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132391 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 361871 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180148 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148780 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197514 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.3m/s
44%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 29548 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 41972 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 48898 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 59312 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 43605 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 52164 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 46768 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 58886 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62386 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 81839 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 224 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4078 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11712 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33174 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35121 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Poltava reports audible explosion after Air Force warns of ballistic threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25153 views

An explosion was heard in Poltava after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat and advised residents to take shelter.

Poltava reports audible explosion after Air Force warns of ballistic threat

The sound of an explosion was reported in Poltava. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the threat of the use of ballistic weapons and warned Poltava of the danger, UNN reports.

Details

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Poltava," Suspilne writes.

"Poltava - take cover!" - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Prior to that, the AFU Air Force pointed to "the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the areas where an alert has been declared".

Poltava and a number of other regions are on air alert.

Explosion-like sounds heard after Ukrainian Air Force warns of high-speed target on Myrhorod - media01.07.24, 15:56 • 16111 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Suspilne
Ukrainian Air Force
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Telegram
Poltava
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40