Poll: Most Ukrainians in frontline regions believe that cultural institutions should be restored after the end of the war

78% of Ukrainians living in the frontline regions believe that the destroyed cultural institutions should be restored only after the war is over. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the sociological group "Rating", UNN reports.

The overwhelming majority (78%) of Ukrainians believe that destroyed cultural institutions should be restored or rebuilt only after the war ends. Only 17% support the restoration of such institutions now - the study says.

It is noted that opinions on the need to allocate funds for cultural events during the war divided the audience of respondents. Thus, 50% of respondents support such initiatives, 44% do not support them, and 6% found it difficult to answer.

A somewhat higher level of support for the idea of allocating funds for cultural events during the war was recorded in Dnipropetrovska and Odesa oblasts, while the lowest level of support was recorded in Kherson oblast.

A relatively higher level of support for the allocation of funds for cultural events during the war was also recorded among the younger age group (18-35 years old) and people who use the services of cultural institutions such as libraries and clubs.

The vast majority believe that cultural events in their communities should be funded by local authorities (over 70%). The central government, business, charitable foundations, international and public organizations and foundations are responsible for these obligations, according to 19% to 29% of respondents, and 8% of ordinary citizens. A similar opinion as with the financing of events is recorded with regard to the financing of cultural institutions in communities. The overwhelming majority (72%) believe that local authorities should do this.

