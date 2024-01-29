Poll: Most Ukrainians in frontline regions believe that cultural institutions should be restored after the end of the war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77579 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119026 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123614 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165469 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165585 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268369 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176956 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238239 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101298 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 70807 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 43942 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 39878 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 53022 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223555 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249003 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235065 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119021 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100674 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101098 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117577 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118198 views
Actual
Poll: Most Ukrainians in frontline regions believe that cultural institutions should be restored after the end of the war

Poll: Most Ukrainians in frontline regions believe that cultural institutions should be restored after the end of the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29976 views

78% of Ukrainians living on the front line believe that cultural institutions should be restored only after the war is over. Opinions are divided on the financing of cultural events during the war: 50% support and 44% oppose.

78% of Ukrainians living in the frontline regions believe that the destroyed cultural institutions should be restored only after the war is over. This is evidenced by the results of a study conducted by the sociological group "Rating", UNN reports.

The overwhelming majority (78%) of Ukrainians believe that destroyed cultural institutions should be restored or rebuilt only after the war ends. Only 17% support the restoration of such institutions now

- the study says.

It is noted that opinions on the need to allocate funds for cultural events during the war divided the audience of respondents. Thus, 50% of respondents support such initiatives, 44% do not support them, and 6% found it difficult to answer.

A somewhat higher level of support for the idea of allocating funds for cultural events during the war was recorded in Dnipropetrovska and Odesa oblasts, while the lowest level of support was recorded in Kherson oblast.

A relatively higher level of support for the allocation of funds for cultural events during the war was also recorded among the younger age group (18-35 years old) and people who use the services of cultural institutions such as libraries and clubs.

The vast majority believe that cultural events in their communities should be funded by local authorities (over 70%). The central government, business, charitable foundations, international and public organizations and foundations are responsible for these obligations, according to 19% to 29% of respondents, and 8% of ordinary citizens. A similar opinion as with the financing of events is recorded with regard to the financing of cultural institutions in communities. The overwhelming majority (72%) believe that local authorities should do this. 

Recall

According to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, about a third of Ukrainians over 70 use the Internet every day, and 80% of Ukrainians use it for at least three hours a day.

Museum to be larger: Lviv plans to restore Shukhevych Museum, which was damaged by enemy attack 01.01.24, 17:53 • 36132 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising