Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118493 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 121126 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 197582 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 153100 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152651 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142828 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197972 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112418 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186722 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105083 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91171 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 67534 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47001 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 75627 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 53440 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197582 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197972 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186722 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213535 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201663 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 9599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149711 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148964 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153055 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143990 views
Political and business interests: why does ex-MP Rizanenko need a fake about the owner of Gulliver, Polishchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 139506 views

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko spread false information about Viktor Polishchuk. This was probably done not only for his political career, but also to promote the business interests of the Rizanenko family.

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko spread a fake about the alleged family ties of Ukrainian businessman Viktor Polishchuk to the Russian elite, probably not only to build his political career, but also to promote his family's business interests, UNN reports.

Details

A journalistic investigation revealed that the information that Viktor Polishchuk's wife, Lilia Rizva, is the niece of the wife of Russian politician Dmitry Medvedev, appeared in 2015-2016. It was disseminated by the current MP Pavlo Rizanenko in his blogs at the time, but he has never provided evidence of this information. UNN asked Rizanenko to provide documents that would confirm his assumptions, but he refused to comment, citing the fact that he has been a non-public figure since 2019.

It is obvious that the former MP tried to use this fake as a tool to undermine Polishchuk's reputation and thus add to his political achievements.

However, it is likely that Rizanenko was not guided by political motives alone. As you know, his stepfather Hryhorii Artyukh was the founder of the Luka Development company.

Businessman Viktor Polishchuk was still engaged in the construction business at the time of the fake news launch. Therefore, Rizanenko probably tried to influence Polischuk's business reputation and reduce his credibility by spreading fake information in order to take away his market share for Luka Development.

In addition, the media reportedthat the real owner of Luka Development was Pavlo Rizanenko, and that the business was only formally registered in his stepfather's name.

Recall

Former MP Pavlo Rizanenko and his family lived in Russia for a long time and built their career there. In particular, he worked for the Russian company VMSPO-AVISMA, which fully meets the needs of the Russian defense industry in titanium products. Ukraine imposed sanctions against this company. There are suspicions that Rizanenko left Ukraine just before the start of the full-scale invasion for a reason, as he was probably being suspected of cooperating with sanctioned Russian companies.

In addition, Rizanenko may not be just an ordinary ex-people's deputy who has escaped responsibility, but a “waiter” who is waiting for a signal from Russian curators for further action. After all, as you know, companies associated with the Russian defense sector do not employ ordinary people “from the street.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications

