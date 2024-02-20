Polish strikers ease traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine: how many trucks are ready to pass and where
Kyiv • UNN
Polish strikers ease traffic restrictions at two border crossings with Ukraine, allowing some vehicles to pass every hour or 30 minutes.
The State Border Guard Service said that Polish strikers have eased traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine - at "Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska" they are ready to let a truck through every hour in both directions, and at "Zosin-Ustylug" they are ready to let 5 cars through every 30 minutes, UNN reports.
Details
According to the State Border Guard Service, after 17:00, the movement of cars and buses through the Khrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint resumed. The protesters also expressed their readiness to allow 1 truck to pass every hour in both directions.
Polish farmers protest against the blockade by scattering grain at a border checkpoint20.02.24, 12:12 • 34216 views
The protesters are also ready to let a small amount of traffic through the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint. In particular, they plan to let 5 cars in both directions through every 30 minutes, 1 truck to enter Poland and 3 trucks to enter Ukraine every hour. Buses in both directions will be allowed to cross as usual, the border guards added.
Polish farmers plan to extend border blockade until April20.02.24, 15:08 • 30664 views