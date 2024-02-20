Polish strikers ease traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine: how many trucks are ready to pass and where

The State Border Guard Service said that Polish strikers have eased traffic restrictions near the border with Ukraine - at "Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska" they are ready to let a truck through every hour in both directions, and at "Zosin-Ustylug" they are ready to let 5 cars through every 30 minutes, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service, after 17:00, the movement of cars and buses through the Khrebenne-Rava-Ruska checkpoint resumed. The protesters also expressed their readiness to allow 1 truck to pass every hour in both directions.

The protesters are also ready to let a small amount of traffic through the Zosin-Ustyluh checkpoint. In particular, they plan to let 5 cars in both directions through every 30 minutes, 1 truck to enter Poland and 3 trucks to enter Ukraine every hour. Buses in both directions will be allowed to cross as usual, the border guards added.

