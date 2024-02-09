Polish Sejm supports extension of temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

On Friday, February 9, the Polish Sejm voted to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until June 30, 2024. This was reported by Prawo, according to UNN.

Details

Preliminary 15 deputies from the Confederation party voted against. Only one MP from the Law and Justice party abstained. All other 414 MPs voted in favor.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate for approval. If there are any amendments, it will be returned to the Sejm for reconsideration. Only then will the document be submitted to the president for signature.

Addendum

The extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians who came to Poland because of the war means that about 950 thousand of them will retain the right to free access to the labor market, free healthcare, and all social benefits, including those for children.

Luxembourg extends temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees

The term of special rights for Ukrainian doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives has also been extended. According to the draft law passed by the Sejm, these specialists will enjoy a simplified right to practice their profession in Poland until June 30.

These changes are the result of the decision of the Council of the European Union, which extended temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2025.

Recall

Polish government commissioner Pawel Kowal announced Polish-Ukrainian intergovernmental consultations that are likely to take place in March.