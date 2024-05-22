Police officers plan to be punished for up to 15 years behind bars for inaction in the fight against drugs in wartime: the bill passed the first reading

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78072 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106627 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149527 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250016 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174062 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165328 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225730 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113051 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33422 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42870 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37052 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61436 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55412 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250016 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225730 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211813 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237568 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224391 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78072 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55412 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61436 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112845 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113749 views
Actual
Police officers plan to be punished for up to 15 years behind bars for inaction in the fight against drugs in wartime: the bill passed the first reading

Police officers plan to be punished for up to 15 years behind bars for inaction in the fight against drugs in wartime: the bill passed the first reading

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18827 views

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for a bill that toughens penalties for illegal activities in the field of drug trafficking. The document proposes to imprison police officers for up to 15 years for inaction in the field of Drug Control.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law on strengthening responsibility for illegal activities in the sphere of trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues and precursors. In addition, there will be penalties for law enforcement officers who "turn a blind eye" to such violations. About it UNN reports with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the map of the draft law No. 10236.

Details

"No. 10236-increasing the penalty (fines and term of imprisonment) for crimes provided for in Article 311 of the Criminal Code (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of precursors) and Article 320 of the criminal code (violation of the established rules for trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues or precursors). As a basis, 269 deputies," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to strengthen liability for illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of precursors for the purpose of their use for the production or manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

In particular, for such a violation, it is planned to punish with a fine of up to 8,5 thousand hryvnias or imprisonment for up to 3 years. Now for such a violation, the penalty is provided in the form of a fine of 850 hryvnias or restriction of liberty for up to 3 years.

Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step22.05.24, 16:47 • 21591 view

For repeated actions either by prior agreement of a group of persons, or on a large scale, or for the purpose of selling, as well as illegal sale of precursors, the penalty is provided in the form of imprisonment from 3 to 7 years. Now-imprisonment from 2 to 5 years.

The above-mentioned actions committed on a particularly large scale will be punished from 7 to 10 years with confiscation of property. Now such a violation is punishable by a term behind bars from 5 to 8 years.

For violation of the established rules for sowing or growing sleeping poppies or cannabis, as well as violation of the rules for the production, manufacture, storage, accounting, release, distribution, trade, transportation, transfer or use of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues or precursors, the penalty is a fine of up to 8,5 thousand hryvnias, or arrest for up to 6 months, or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 6 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Currently, such a violation is punishable by a fine of up to UAH 1,190, or by arrest for up to six months, or by restriction of liberty for up to 4 years, or by imprisonment for up to 3 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Rada plans to provide an opportunity for the head of SAPO to appoint prosecutors who will oversee the Ord: the bill passed the first reading22.05.24, 16:00 • 15264 views

In addition, it is planned to punish police officers for inaction in the field of Drug Control. In particular, deliberate failure to perform actions related to the fight against drugs by a police officer is planned to be punished by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 6 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain 4 positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

For the above-mentioned violation, committed repeatedly or by prior agreement by a group of persons, or if it caused serious consequences, will be punished by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

If the police "turned a blind eye" to such offenses in wartime, it is planned to punish them by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Ukraine, two citizens of the Republic of Turkey were convicted of drug smuggling on a large scale and for illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of particularly dangerous narcotic drugs for the purpose of selling them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising