Police officers plan to be punished for up to 15 years behind bars for inaction in the fight against drugs in wartime: the bill passed the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law on strengthening responsibility for illegal activities in the sphere of trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues and precursors. In addition, there will be penalties for law enforcement officers who "turn a blind eye" to such violations. About it UNN reports with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the map of the draft law No. 10236.

Details

"No. 10236-increasing the penalty (fines and term of imprisonment) for crimes provided for in Article 311 of the Criminal Code (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of precursors) and Article 320 of the criminal code (violation of the established rules for trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues or precursors). As a basis, 269 deputies," Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to strengthen liability for illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or transfer of precursors for the purpose of their use for the production or manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances.

In particular, for such a violation, it is planned to punish with a fine of up to 8,5 thousand hryvnias or imprisonment for up to 3 years. Now for such a violation, the penalty is provided in the form of a fine of 850 hryvnias or restriction of liberty for up to 3 years.

Ukraine wants to strengthen responsibility in the use of public funds. Rada took the first step

For repeated actions either by prior agreement of a group of persons, or on a large scale, or for the purpose of selling, as well as illegal sale of precursors, the penalty is provided in the form of imprisonment from 3 to 7 years. Now-imprisonment from 2 to 5 years.

The above-mentioned actions committed on a particularly large scale will be punished from 7 to 10 years with confiscation of property. Now such a violation is punishable by a term behind bars from 5 to 8 years.

For violation of the established rules for sowing or growing sleeping poppies or cannabis, as well as violation of the rules for the production, manufacture, storage, accounting, release, distribution, trade, transportation, transfer or use of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, their analogues or precursors, the penalty is a fine of up to 8,5 thousand hryvnias, or arrest for up to 6 months, or imprisonment for a term of 2 to 6 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Currently, such a violation is punishable by a fine of up to UAH 1,190, or by arrest for up to six months, or by restriction of liberty for up to 4 years, or by imprisonment for up to 3 years, with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years.

Rada plans to provide an opportunity for the head of SAPO to appoint prosecutors who will oversee the Ord: the bill passed the first reading

In addition, it is planned to punish police officers for inaction in the field of Drug Control. In particular, deliberate failure to perform actions related to the fight against drugs by a police officer is planned to be punished by imprisonment for a term of 3 to 6 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain 4 positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

For the above-mentioned violation, committed repeatedly or by prior agreement by a group of persons, or if it caused serious consequences, will be punished by imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a term of up to three years, with a fine of five hundred to one thousand non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens.

If the police "turned a blind eye" to such offenses in wartime, it is planned to punish them by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 15 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

Recall

In Ukraine, two citizens of the Republic of Turkey were convicted of drug smuggling on a large scale and for illegal acquisition, storage and transportation of particularly dangerous narcotic drugs for the purpose of selling them.